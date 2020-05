Added: 20.05.2020 17:03 | 10 views | 0 comments

Newly released text messages reveal how much pressure the Trump administration put on Ukraine to investigate a company linked to former Vice President Joe Biden's son. Former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, who resigned a week ago, gave Congress pages of text exchanges. He answered questions for more than nine hours Thursday. The Democratic chairmen of three House committees say the testimony reflects "serious concerns." Ed O’Keefe reports.