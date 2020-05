Added: 20.05.2020 15:12 | 6 views | 0 comments

Members of Congress from both parties are voicing their opinions on the impeachment inquiry into President Trump at town halls in their home districts. For some Democrats in mostly Republican districts, their approach has to be measured. Politico Congressional Reporter Andrew Desiderio followed Democratic Illinois Congressman Sean Casten to six of his town halls to see how he's handling the issue. Desiderio joined CBSN to discuss what he saw.