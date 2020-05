Turkey begins assault on Kurdish forces in Syria



Turkey has launched a military operation against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria. U.S. officials confirmed there were airstrikes in the region but said there was no coordination with Turkey on any air operations. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams and Bulent Aliriza of the Center for Strategic and International Studies joined CBSN to discuss. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Syria, Strikes Tags: Turkey