Added: 20.05.2020 15:35 | 9 views | 0 comments

On Tuesday, the impeachment battle escalated when Republican Senator Lindsey Graham invited the president's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to testify about allegations of corruption involving the Bidens. The administration blocked Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, from appearing before a House panel. Nancy Cordes reports.