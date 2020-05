Added: 20.05.2020 15:45 | 10 views | 0 comments

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski hosted an anti-impeachment rally to support Donald Trump in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday. The president's longtime adviser has been hinting at a possible senate run in his home state against incumbent Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen. 2020 Campaign reporter Nicole Sganga joins CBSN for this edition of Daily Trail Markers.