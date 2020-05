Added: 20.05.2020 14:38 | 3 views | 0 comments

An elected official in Arizona is in jail and charged with more than 60 felonies for allegedly running a multi-state adoption scheme. Prosecutors says Paul Petersen preyed on pregnant women from the Marshall Islands in the Pacific and lured them to the U.S. He allegedly promised them up to $10,000 to give up their babies for adoption. Nikki Battiste reports.