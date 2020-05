Added: 20.05.2020 14:39 | 3 views | 0 comments

Iran says two missiles hit an Iranian tanker overnight off the coast of Saudi Arabia, in a new escalation of tensions in the region. Iran's state-run news agency says the ship was sailing near the Saudi port of Jeddah. The tanker company says the crew is safe. The reported attack comes just weeks after drone and missile attacks on the world's largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia.