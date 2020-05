Added: 20.05.2020 14:40 | 4 views | 0 comments

The FBI and federal prosecutors are investigating President Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. The former New York mayor's financial dealings with two clients are in the spotlight after prosecutors say those men tried to flee the country on Wednesday. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were charged Thursday with funneling foreign money, some of it from Russia, to a Super PAC that supports the president's re-election – a violation of federal law. Paula Reid reports.