Added: 20.05.2020 14:52 | 4 views | 0 comments

The White House is pushing back against House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, escalating the fight between the two branches of the government. In a letter, the Trump administration called it unconstitutional and a violation of due process. CBSN legal contributor Keir Dougall, a former assistant U.S. attorney for New York's eastern district, joined CBSN to discuss where the Trump administration's argument stands legally.