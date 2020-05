Added: 20.05.2020 14:53 | 4 views | 0 comments

Turkey has intensified its assault on U.S.-allied Kurds in northern Syria. This comes after President Trump decided to pull U.S. troops from the region and essentially cleared the way for Turkey to launch airstrikes and ground attacks. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from northern Syria and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan joins CBSN to explain the latest developments.