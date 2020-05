Added: 20.05.2020 12:15 | 8 views | 0 comments

Democrats say they are armed with new evidence in their impeachment inquiry – and this time it comes straight from the president's acting chief of staff and on national television. In a remarkable news conference Mick Mulvaney acknowledged President Trump withheld nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine as he demanded Ukraine investigate Democrats. Hours later, he later tried to walk back those words that confirmed a quid pro quo took place. Nancy Cordes reports.