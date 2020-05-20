Added: 20.05.2020 12:38 | 9 views | 0 comments

More closed-door testimony is scheduled Thursday in the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump. One whistleblower accused President Trump of pushing Ukraine to investigate the Bidens in exchange for military aid. The law firm representing the whistleblower is fighting to keep their client’s identity a secret despite calls from the president and Republicans to reveal it. Alex Wagner, CBS News special correspondent and co-host of Showtime’s “The Circus,” spoke with an attorney at the law firm.