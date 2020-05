Added: 20.05.2020 12:38 | 10 views | 0 comments

The Trump administration is making its strongest push yet for a ceasefire in northern Syria. Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the Turkish president in Ankara. They’re trying to convince Turkey to halt its military operation against the Kurds. Retired Adm. Sandy Winnefeld, former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and CBS News military and homeland security analyst, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the situation.