Ben Crump says Elijah Cummings was “a pillar to our community”

Added: 20.05.2020

Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, a civil rights advocate and powerful voice, died early Thursday at the age of 68. Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who knew Cummings for a decade and considers him a mentor, joins "CBS This Morning" to share about Cummings' legacy.