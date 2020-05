Pence and Pompeo in Turkey to mitigate fallout from U.S. troop pullout in Syria

Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are on a mission to stop the violence in Syria. They are in Turkey to ask for a ceasefire. “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the diplomatic efforts.