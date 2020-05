House Democrats say Trump had a "meltdown" in meeting on Syria

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said President Trump had a "meltdown" Wednesday during a contentious meeting at the White House. Nancy Cook, a White House reporter for Politico, and Siobhan Hughes, a Congressional reporter for The Wall Street Journal, spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" about what happened inside the White House.