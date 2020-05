Endorsing Sanders is "the most authentic decision to let people know how I feel," AOC says

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez formally endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders at a rally in Queens on Saturday. In an exclusive interview with CBS News political correspondent Nikole Killion, Ocasio-Cortez explained why she is endorsing so early in the race.