Added: 20.05.2020 12:03 | 4 views | 0 comments

NBA commissioner Adam Silver says China asked the league to fire Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, following Morey's tweet supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. The situation has escalated after comments from high-profile players and coaches, including LeBron James. New York Times reporter Sopan Deb joined CBSN to discuss the latest on the NBA's rift with China.