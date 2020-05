Bernie Sanders discusses fight against corporate greed



Sen. Bernie Sanders sat down with CBS News during a swing through Iowa aimed at ending corporate greed. Discussing the ultra-wealthy in the U.S., the 2020 candidate said: "Greed for some of these people has literally become a religion – 'I need more, more, more.' Like a drug addict." More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: Bernie Sanders