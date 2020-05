Added: 20.05.2020 9:27 | 7 views | 0 comments

Former Vice President Joe Biden's has signaled its openness to using super PAC money, which would be a reversal of his earlier stance. Senator Bernie Sanders criticized the decision on Friday, and other 2020 presidential hopefuls have also criticized corporate campaign funding. CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Bo Erickson joins CBSN to discuss.