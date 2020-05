Added: 20.05.2020 9:31 | 6 views | 0 comments

In a “60 Minutes” interview with “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell, 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill addressed his performance during the Democratic debates — which he described as “not debates.” Biden also told O’Donnell that he considers himself the “frontrunner” in the race, despite some polls showing Senator Elizabeth Warren in the lead.