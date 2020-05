Added: 20.05.2020 9:41 | 6 views | 0 comments

Democratic pesidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke with CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Tim Perry in a wide-ranging interview Thursday night. O'Rourke talked about his proposal to help Americans with disabilities and his plans to address gun violence and the opioid crisis. Tim Perry joined CBSN to discuss highlights from the interview.