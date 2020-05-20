Bruce Springsteen: President Trump "doesn't have a grasp" on what it means to be American

Legendary singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen tells "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King Americans are living in "a frightening time." Springsteen is out with a new film, "Western Stars," which hits theaters nationwide this weekend.