Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu helped lead the charge to remove Confederate statues in his city. Now he’s leading an initiative that calls for a reckoning with the legacy of racism. The nonprofit E Pluribus Unum works to achieve social and racial justice in the U.S. Landrieu joins "CBS This Morning" to share findings from the organization's first report, Divided by Design, offering a comprehensive look at race and class issues in the South.