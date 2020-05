National security official says he tried to correct summary of Trump call with Ukraine

Added: 20.05.2020 8:22 | 3 views | 0 comments

The House impeachment inquiry hears from two more witnesses Wednesday before the full House takes a key vote Thursday. A National Security Council official, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, told investigators Tuesday that the official summary of a phone call that led to the impeachment probe is missing some information. Nancy Cordes reports.