U.K. teen's parents suing Trump administration and Anne Sacoolas



Source: www.washingtontimes.com



Lawyers for the family of Harry Dunn are now targeting the White House in the death of the 19-year-old in England. The family tells CBS News they are pursuing a civil suit against the Trump administration, as well as Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat who was involved in the car accident that killed Dunn. Imtiaz Tyab reports.