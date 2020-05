Added: 20.05.2020 7:02 | 6 views | 0 comments

This week on "Face the Nation" moderated by Margaret Brennan: The impeachment inquiry against President Trump ramps up with a key vote on rules and procedures. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump continues to bemoan Democrats' efforts to prove wrongdoing in his Ukraine call, all while the 2020 campaign continues to forge ahead in key caucus states.