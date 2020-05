Nikki Haley says she doesn't think Trump will be impeached

In an interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said she doesn't think President Trump will be impeached and removed from office. She also called impeachment "the death penalty" for a public official.