President Trump took questions from reporters on Friday and discussed the impeachment inquiry into his contacts with Ukraine. He revealed that there was a second call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and said he'd be willing to give the transcript of it to lawmakers. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joined CBSN to explain the latest.