"Face the Nation" moderators mark 65 years



Added: 20.05.2020



Source: www.usatoday.com



On the show's 65th anniversary, here's a look back at Bob Schieffer, John Dickerson and Margaret Brennan's first days as moderator of "Face the Nation." More in feeds.cbsnews.com »