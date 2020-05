Kamala Harris on her strategy if impeachment reaches Senate



The impeachment proceedings on Capitol Hill could eventually pull some senators running for president from the campaign trail. That includes Kamala Harris. Her national poll numbers are falling and she closed all three of her field offices in New Hampshire. CBS News special correspondent Alex Wagner interviewed the California senator for the Showtime series, "The Circus." Wagner joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss Harris’ strategy. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President, NATO Tags: California