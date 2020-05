Added: 20.05.2020 5:46 | 3 views | 0 comments

CBS News has learned the White House is bringing in reinforcements to help fight the House impeachment inquiry PR battle. The president also reportedly wanted his attorney general, William Barr, to make a public statement saying Mr. Trump's controversial phone call with Ukraine's president had broken no laws. Barr reportedly said no. The president called the story "totally untrue." Ben Tracy reports.