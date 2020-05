Added: 20.05.2020 3:25 | 8 views | 0 comments

Day 1 of historic impeachment hearings produced a startling claim, directly tying President Trump to the effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, testified a member of his staff overheard a call between the president and ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland. Nancy Cordes reports.