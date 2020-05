Deval Patrick 2020: Former Massachusetts governor is running for president



Added: 20.05.2020 3:29 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.washingtonpost.com



Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is launching a presidential campaign after saying nearly a year ago he would not run. He will go to New Hampshire Thursday to add his name to the ballot for the 2020 primary. With this announcement, Patrick will no longer be a CBS News contributor. Ed O’Keefe reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: President