Ambassador Bill Taylor testified about a phone call between President Trump and E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland. According to Taylor, the takeaway from that call is that the president cared more about investigating his political rival than he did about Ukraine. But as Weijia Jiang reports, the president denied ever talking to Sondland about investigations in Ukraine.