How both parties are spinning the first public impeachment hearing

Added: 20.05.2020

Both Republicans and Democrats are claiming victory after the first public hearing in the impeachment inquiry Wednesday. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBSN legal contributor Keir Dougall spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" about their observations from the hearing.