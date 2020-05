What to expect from the 5th Democratic debate



Source: www.breitbart.com



Democrats running for president will face off for the fifth time Wednesday night. Ten of the president's potential rivals for 2020 made the cut. Recent polling shows four of them nearly tied at the top, with Mayor Pete Buttigieg the latest candidate to surge. Ed O'Keefe reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President Tags: Democrats