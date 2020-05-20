Constitutional scholars disagree on chance of impeaching Trump



Source: www.cbsnews.com



Lawmakers have questioned 17 witnesses and looked at more than 3,000 pages of sworn depositions in the Trump impeachment inquiry. House Democrats say they have enough evidence to move forward. President Trump has said there was no quid pro quo and the White House says he is looking forward to laying out his case in a Senate trial, should he be impeached in the House. CBS News legal analysts and constitutional scholars Jonathan Turley and Kim Wehle join “CBS This Morning” to explain where the impeachment inquiry is headed next. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » White House, President, Lawmakers Tags: Democrats