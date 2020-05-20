Added: 20.05.2020 0:14 | 8 views | 0 comments

The impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump is moving to the next phase after defiant testimony from the final public witnesses. Former White House official Fiona Hill and State Department staffer David Holmes recounted specific conversations implicating the president in a scheme to pressure Ukraine to investigate his rivals. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the evidence is clear that the president violated his oath of office, but President Trump says he did nothing wrong. Nancy Cordes reports.