Added: 20.05.2020 0:20 | 8 views | 0 comments

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Thursday filed his "statement of candidacy" with the Federal Election Commission, but his team says he's not entering the race yet. Sean Sullivan, a CBSN political contributor and national political reporter for The Washington Post, and Lynda Tran, a CBSN political contributor and Democratic strategist, spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" about Bloomberg's possible entry into the race.