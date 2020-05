How the Democratic candidates did in 5th debate



Democratic presidential candidates are back on the campaign trail Thursday after a fiery debate. Ten candidates took the stage in Atlanta Wednesday night, including front runners, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg. The latest CBS News battleground tracker poll has Buttigieg surging in Iowa, where caucuses are less than three months away. CBS News political contributors Robby Mook and Terry Sullivan join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the impact of the debate. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Bernie Sanders, President Tags: Democrats