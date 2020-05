Added: 20.05.2020 0:42 | 8 views | 0 comments

New revelations are expected in Thursday’s impeachment testimonies, after Gordon Sondland, President Trump's hand-picked EU ambassador, said there was a quid pro quo with Ukraine. But Trump and other members of the administration are strongly disputing his account. Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill and State Department employee David Holmes, who overheard Sondland speaking to the president about Ukraine, will testify Thursday. Nancy Cordes reports.