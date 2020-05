Added: 19.05.2020 21:54 | 5 views | 0 comments

President Trump is wrapping up the Thanksgiving break at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida ahead of a major week both at home and abroad. The president is heading to the NATO summit in London, while a new phase of the impeachment inquiry begins on Capitol Hill. Meanwhile, there are new questions over his plans to end the war in Afghanistan after he took a secret trip there to surprise service members. Weijia Jiang reports.