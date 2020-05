As Trump threatens to pull funding from World Health Organization, China pledges billions



Source: www.newshub.co.nz



President Trump late Monday night threatened to permanently pull all U.S. funding for the World Health Organization. In a letter he released through Twitter, Mr. Trump said unless changes were made by the agency in how it tackles the coronavirus response, he will direct all U.S. funding cease and possibly pull its membership from the body. Ramy Inocencio reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: President