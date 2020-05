Breaking down the debate on reopening amid coronavirus



When and how to reopen parts of the economy have become central topics of political discussion. Some states have moved forward with lifting lockdowns, but some fear it is too early and these reopening could lead to a resurgence in coronavirus cases. Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss why reopening the economy is such a complicated issue. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Washington Post, Economy Tags: Washington