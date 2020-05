House Speaker Pelosi defends decision to embrace impeachment



House Democrats have their orders: to write articles of impeachment against President Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has left them with no choice. Democrats are weighing charges of abuse of power, bribery, and obstruction of justice. A final vote could happen before the end of the year, just the third vote of its kind in U.S. history. Nancy Cordes reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President Tags: Democrats