On Tuesday President Trump launched a blistering attack on a key European ally at the start of a two-day NATO summit, calling France's president "very nasty" for saying last month that NATO was suffering brain death without strong U.S. leadership. The president also talked about next week's British election, which Britain's prime minister had asked him not to do. Paula Reid reports.