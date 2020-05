White House won't participate in impeachment inquiry hearing



Added: 16.05.2020 19:36 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.politico.com



The White House says it will not participate in an impeachment hearing scheduled for this week. In a letter to the House Judiciary Committee Sunday, the White House's top lawyer slammed the impeachment investigation as “baseless” and “highly partisan.” Nancy Cordes reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: White House