House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing splits along party lines



Added: 16.05.2020 18:23 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cbsnews.com



In the impeachment inquiry, a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the legal standard for impeaching a president split along party lines. On Wednesday three law professors said the evidence against President Trump is strong enough, but a fourth disagreed. Nancy Cordes reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: President