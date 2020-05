Evidence for impeaching Trump will be presented at Monday's public hearing on Capitol Hill

Evidence for impeaching President Trump will be presented at a public hearing on Capitol Hill on Monday. The House Judiciary Committee chair says it's the "worst nightmare" of the Constitution's framers, while the president called it a "total hoax." Nikole Killion reports.